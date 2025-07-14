Moses Mzila on SA and ECL saga

We have been calling for SA to stop being the little Switzerland of Southern Africa where wealth stolen from neighboring countries is hidden , turning the country into a backyard for crooks in power. That is why after fleeing their countries, they enter SA, live large instead of living in refugee camps. Does SA ever want to know their sources of lavish livelihoods? If not why? Because they immediately infect SA citizens with illegal ways of living, sucking them into corruption syndicates including vending blood diamonds, large volume drug cartels , gold mafia rings responsible for the collapse of gold reserves and local currencies correspondingly , in the respective neighboring countries. In any case all the corrupt politicians in the region are connected in their underworld operation where public office is abused in facilitating theft. SA has steel balls it should shift focus from foreign immigrants eking honest living to dealing with real wealthy crooks who have fallen from political grace and dizzy heights who go to SA for a safe haven after safe keeping loot while in office. These people fleece and flee their countries after wrecking economies leaving citizens jobless and starving. SA rewards them with opportunities as in the link below to enjoy the fruits of theft from the public. This hosting of thieves is outright complicit and criminal at law. They enjoy the best medical facilities in SA that ordinary South Africans cannot afford while the the SA authorities refuse to allow pregnant immigrants to deliver babies in public hospitals funded by taxpayers money including that of the poor immigrants who emigrated to SA because the political crooks trashed their countries. SA cannot afford to victimize victims while giving luxury lives to the political fugitives living off stolen money. Has Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi no equivalent /twin sister in Gauteng Province to launch an immeduate probe into this shocking scandal of staggering proportions? Let the tip of the rhino horn showing in SA KZN bring forth the gigantic beast behind it.

