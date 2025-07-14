Mount Selinda High School Choir Launches Inspiring Second Album at Gazaland University

By Effort Manono| Mount Selinda High School Choir has successfully launched its second six-track album at the Gazaland University site, marking a powerful milestone in both music and education. The launch was not only a celebration of artistic achievement but also a symbolic gesture to mobilize support and resources toward the construction of Gazaland University vision deeply rooted in community and faith.

In his opening devotion, Rev. F. Mutsumbeyi encouraged attendees to remain courageous, reminding them, “The numbers may seem small, but you are many for the purpose.” His words emphasized unity, strength, and faith in collective effort.

Mr. Morris Munyai, warmly welcomed attendees, beginning with the students. “You are the very important people at this event,” he said. “Be proud because you were chosen. You will steer the ship to its destination.”

Mount Selinda High School CEO, Mr. Phineas Mundeta, expressed pride in the learners’ dedication.

“I am pleased with the progress made by our students who invested time and effort to compose, rehearse, and record this album. This is not just a musical milestone it elevates our school’s name and raises the flag of the entire church. We are aligning with the demands of the Heritage-Based Curriculum, especially its pillars of innovation and industrialization. Our goal is to nurture students who can forge their own paths in life rather than waiting for employment.”

Mr. Mundeta highlighted the album’s theme :“Let’s Build Gazaland University” as a powerful call to action that fosters positive engagement among students and encourages them to envision themselves as future students of the university.

United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe President, Rev. J. Matiza, expressed his gratitude to all attendees for gracing the occasion and extended special thanks to the students for remembering Gazaland University.

“It is a great thing that you have chosen to launch your album here. I initially thought that since the students had organized this event, we were simply going to offer our support. But I must say, I am truly grateful to everyone present today. The value you brought to this occasion is not only commendable but will be remembered for a long time. Well done, Mount Selinda.”

UCCZ Synod Moderator, Mr. Caleb Mtetwa, praised the choir’s efforts and their recent accolades.

“You have once again made us proud. Your music is timely and inspiring, especially as we work toward opening Gazaland University. Institutions like yours keep our dreams alive. We are grateful and pray that you will one day be students at GU across its various departments. Your efforts will forever be cherished.”

He extended special thanks to Mr. Mundeta for his visionary leadership, stating, “UCCZ remains proud of the exceptional work you are doing to shape Mount Selinda into the beacon it is today.”

Renowned academic and long-time supporter of Mount Selinda, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to the choir and the entire UCCZ community.

“It is my greatest honour to commend the Mount Selinda High School Choir for their brilliant work. The choir connects us to our roots and reminds us of the joyful times spent at this cherished institution. Your decision to support Gazaland University through music is not just commendable it is visionary. You’ve shown the power of young people committed to faith and progress.”

Prof. Madhuku pledged continued support to help the choir reach greater heights and showcase their talent to the world.

Mount Selinda High School’s reputation continues to soar. It was recently named the science hub for the entire district and honored nationally with the Secretary’s Merit Award. Additionally, the school celebrated the acquisition of a Yutong D14 bus with a trailer the first of its kind owned by any school in the country solidifying its commitment to innovation, quality, and student empowerment.

Mount Selinda High School Choir’s second album is more than music it is a movement. A call to build, to unite, and to dream together.

