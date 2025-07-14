MYSTERIOUS BLAST AT MAZOWE MINE KILLS TWO

By A Correspondent

MAZOWE – Police have launched a full-scale investigation following a deadly explosion at Kwayedza Investments Mine in Mazowe, which claimed the lives of two men on 11 July 2025.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the tragic incident occurred while the victims were reportedly warming themselves by a fire. One of the men died instantly at the scene, while the second victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a medical facility in nearby Concession.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased, pending notification of their next of kin.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and police say they are leaving no stone unturned as investigations continue.

“We are treating this matter with the urgency it deserves. Our forensic team is working to determine the exact cause of the explosion,” said a senior officer familiar with the case.

Kwayedza Investments Mine has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident, but safety concerns have resurfaced among local residents and workers who fear similar accidents in the future.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the explosion to come forward.

