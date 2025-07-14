No Freedom For Walter Mzembi

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has suffered another legal blow after Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei threw out his application challenging his placement on remand.

Magistrate Ndirowei also ordered Mzembi to return to court on Friday for the allocation of a trial date.

This comes after the court recently confirmed three outstanding warrants of arrest issued against Mzembi, who has not appeared in court since November 2018.

An earlier attempt by Mzembi to have the warrants cancelled was also dismissed, with the magistrate ruling that his continued absence from court was intentional.

