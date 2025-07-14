Olinda Faces Huge Financial Blow After Firing Employee Who Reported Husband’s Sexual Comments

High-profile entrepreneur and socialite Olinda Chapel-Nkomo is facing a potentially massive financial penalty after an employment tribunal found she unlawfully sacked a female manager who had accused Chapel-Nkomo’s husband, Tytan Nkomo, of making sexually inappropriate remarks.

The ruling, handed down by the Reading Employment Tribunal, concluded that Amber Stoter, 30, was unfairly dismissed and victimised by the Gain Healthcare founder, opening the door to a compensation payout that could cost Chapel-Nkomo and her company thousands of pounds in damages.

The tribunal found that Chapel-Nkomo, who runs the Oxfordshire-based health firm Gain Healthcare, acted unlawfully when she fired Stoter just two days after the employee made a formal complaint about sexually suggestive messages and inappropriate behaviour from Tytan Nkomo—Chapel-Nkomo’s husband and a man who, despite disputes over his employment status, held a visible role at the company.

Judge Colin Baran ruled that the main reason for Stoter’s dismissal was her protected disclosure, namely a sexual harassment report that, if properly handled, could have serious implications for both the company and the Chapel-Nkomos personally.

“The Tribunal concludes that… Mrs Chapel-Nkomo knew of the fact and nature of the disclosure – reports of sexually inappropriate conduct by her husband… Such a disclosure, if properly acted upon, would have been problematic not just for the company but also for Mr and Mrs Nkomo personally,” the judge said.

Stoter had accused Tytan of referring to her as his “girlfriend” and “property,” and reacting to one of her social media posts by commenting: “That’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Gain Healthcare—under Chapel-Nkomo’s leadership—failed to investigate the complaint and instead launched a so-called performance review that culminated in Stoter’s dismissal. The tribunal found that the reasons given for her firing—such as excessive WhatsApp messaging and visits to a tanning salon—were unsupported and clearly pretextual.

Now, as Stoter awaits a remedy hearing in September, the businesswoman who once flaunted luxury and success online could be forced to pay significant damages for unfair dismissal, victimisation, and potentially aggravated breaches of employment law.

This financial setback comes at a time when Chapel-Nkomo’s public profile remains high, and the reputational cost could be just as severe. The case has not only spotlighted lapses in safeguarding at Gain Healthcare but also drawn attention to the entanglement of personal relationships in professional environments—with a court ruling that Olinda acted to protect her husband rather than her employee.

Stoter, who represented herself throughout the tribunal proceedings, said the experience had been “stressful” and she had struggled to find employment since her dismissal, but added:

“I had to stand up for myself. Maintaining one’s integrity is the best way.” SOURCE: Dailymail

