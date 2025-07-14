Sabhuku Blocks Burial of Opposition Councillor in His Home Village

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A fresh wave of political intolerance has emerged in Masvingo Province, where a village head (sabhuku) in Zaka has reportedly refused to allow the burial of Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba, citing the late councillor’s political affiliation with the opposition.

Councillor Masimba, a prominent member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who was elected during the 2023 harmonised elections under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, passed away on the night of July 12, 2025.

What was expected to be a dignified send-off has now been marred by politically motivated interference from local traditional authorities.

According to Masvingo Deputy Mayor Daniel Mberikunashe, the funeral proceedings will begin on Monday, July 14. Masimba’s body will be collected from Farley Funeral Parlour in Masvingo at 12:45 PM, followed by a church service at the same venue at 1:00 PM. The funeral parlour is located just after the TV Sales Shop in Masvingo town.

After the service, the procession will move to Councillor Masimba’s residence in Rujeko A, Masvingo urban. At 3:00 PM, the body will then be taken to Zaka for burial at his rural homestead.

However, controversy has erupted after the local village head allegedly denied the family permission to bury Masimba at his ancestral home. Advocate Martin Mureri, the Masvingo Urban MP and human rights lawyer, confirmed that the councillor’s relatives contacted him after the sabhuku blocked the burial.

“I received a call from one of Councillor Tafara Masimba’s uncles informing me that the village head has denied permission for Councillor Masimba to be buried at his homestead due to his political affiliation,” Advocate Mureri said.

“The same village head has even gone as far as prohibiting the family from collecting firewood in the surrounding area for funeral preparations. This is unconstitutional and illegal.”

Mureri emphasized that no traditional leader has the legal authority to deny a citizen the right to be buried on family land based on political beliefs. He is currently engaging relevant authorities to ensure a peaceful and dignified burial for the late councillor.

Deputy Mayor Mberikunashe has called on citizens, civic leaders, and opposition supporters to travel to Zaka in solidarity.

“We must stand together against this kind of intolerance. Let us come in our numbers to honour Councillor Masimba’s legacy and show that political difference should never divide us, even in death,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage among human rights activists, who see it as yet another sign of shrinking democratic space in rural Zimbabwe, where traditional leaders continue to be accused of partisanship and weaponising their authority against opposition members.

As preparations continue, all eyes are now on whether justice and dignity will prevail in the burial of a man who served his community until the very end.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...