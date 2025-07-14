Smart Zimbabwe 2025 Set to Spotlight Digital Innovation and Inclusive Transformation

By Tech Correspondent| The Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025 is set to take place from 17 to 18 July at the Golden Conifer Functions Venue in Harare, bringing together a dynamic mix of stakeholders committed to building a digitally empowered economy.

Running under the theme, “Smart Solutions, Smarter Economy: Integrating Global ICT Trends for Zimbabwe’s Future,” the two-day event promises to be a milestone in Zimbabwe’s technology and innovation calendar.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rufaro Nyadembera, CEO of Zimshop.net and the conference organiser, emphasised the importance of the gathering:

“The purpose of this conference is to create a national platform where Zimbabweans can exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and align across sectors on the future we want. Smart Zimbabwe 2025 is not just about technology it’s about practical solutions that improve lives, drive economic growth, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital age.”

The conference will feature keynote speeches from Honourable Daniel Garwe, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, and Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, underscoring the government’s commitment to harnessing technology for national development.

Other prominent tech experts to grace the event include Tofara Chokera, CEO and founder of Tofara Online,Willard Nyagwande, managing director of Powertel and Tawanda Chihambakwe, CEO of Precision Aerial Group.

Key highlights of the conference will see delegates ‘witness a broad range of innovative digital solutions both locally developed and international that address challenges in agriculture, governance, education, commerce and health’.

There will also be high-impact panel discussions on The Future of Work, smart payments, infrastructure, and digital skills.

Interestingly,the conference will also honour individuals, start-ups, and organisations leading the charge in digital transformation through the Smart Zimbabwe Annual Awards.

