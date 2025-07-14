Tagwirei, Chiwenga Battle Intensifies…

By A Correspondent

The internal power struggle within ZANU PF has escalated sharply, as factional lines harden between loyalists backing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and those aligned with politically connected businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei in the race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The succession fight, once kept behind closed doors, has now spilled into the open following a series of tense politburo, central committee, and women’s league meetings. Party insiders say the battle is no longer just about policy or legacy, but raw power, access to state resources, and control of the ruling party’s future.

According to senior ZANU PF sources, efforts are being made to sideline Chiwenga through subtle legal manoeuvres and strategic policy shifts meant to favour Tagwirei—widely seen as Mnangagwa’s close ally and financial backer.

“There are people in the party who see Tagwirei as the continuity candidate. He has money, access, and enjoys the President’s confidence. Some think he can protect their interests after Mnangagwa leaves,” said a senior politburo member who requested anonymity.

Last week, the infighting reached new heights when ZANU PF legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa issued a controversial internal memo dated June 5, which appeared to block Tagwirei from qualifying as a central committee member—effectively shutting him out of the succession race. However, under pressure from senior figures aligned with Mnangagwa, Chinamasa reportedly retracted the memo.

“The directive from Chinamasa was a misstep. It threatened to create a legal precedent that could later backfire on many in the top leadership. That’s why he was told to withdraw it quietly,” a provincial chairperson said.

Sources within the Chiwenga camp see the manoeuvres as part of a broader plot to isolate the Vice-President using legal tools and bureaucratic hurdles.

“They know Chiwenga is too powerful to confront directly, so they are trying to play the rules against him and elevate Tagwirei through the back door,” said another insider aligned with the military-backed faction.

As President Mnangagwa, now 82, begins to face louder whispers about his succession plans, the battle lines within ZANU PF are becoming clearer—with each camp trying to tighten its grip on key party structures ahead of the 2026 elective congress.

Observers say the outcome of this tug-of-war will not only shape the future of ZANU PF but also determine Zimbabwe’s post-Mnangagwa political landscape.

