‘Tagwirei Just A Well-Connected Conman’- Mawarire

By A Correspondent | Harare – Explosive revelations of state-enabled looting by tenderpreneur Kudakwashe Tagwirei have sparked renewed public fury, just as ZANU PF’s Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha disowned the businessman’s deeper political links in a fiery interview aired on Sunday.

Political activist Jealousy Mawarire sparked the latest controversy by exposing how Tagwirei allegedly converted $15 million in Treasury Bills into over $75 million USD overnight, thanks to a preferential currency conversion deal arranged through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2019. This was during the introduction of Statutory Instrument 33, which forced everyone else to convert US dollar balances at a punishing 1:1 rate.

Mawarire labelled Tagwirei a “well-connected conman”, accusing him of manipulating state systems to secure $60 million in unjustified gains, while ordinary Zimbabweans lost their life savings.

📉 $3 Billion Unaccounted for, Parliament Told

Between 2017 and 2019, Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings and affiliated firms reportedly received over $3 billion in Treasury Bills, bypassing the national budget. A 2019 parliamentary inquiry found the bulk of these funds untraceable, suggesting that the RBZ printed money to bankroll Sakunda, further fueling inflation and economic instability.

In 2020, Tagwirei’s firm received $1.28 billion under the Command Agriculture program, but only $1 billion was accounted for. The Auditor General flagged the remaining $280 million as missing, noting that the entire scheme was opaque, undocumented, and riddled with irregularities.

🚨 New Land Reform Fraud Allegations

Now, Mawarire warns that Tagwirei has shifted his looting machinery to the Land Reform sector through a “Land Tenure Implementation Committee”, allegedly selling fake title deeds to unsuspecting land beneficiaries.

“This guy has to be stopped,” Mawarire declared, dismissing any suggestion that Tagwirei’s actions benefit the country.

🎙️ “He’s Just a Supporter” – ZANU PF Distances Itself

The revelations come just 24 hours after a heated interview between ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza and ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who insisted that Tagwirei is not a central figure in the party, but merely a supporter.

“He has been a supporter of the party for many years, standing with the party through thick and thin,” Machacha said. “He fought hard to make sure the economy stabilises.”

Chikanza pressed Machacha over Tagwirei’s controversial co-option into party structures, challenging the legality of the move under ZANU PF’s constitution. In a testy exchange, Machacha dismissed the claims, denying knowledge of any constitutional violations and refusing to acknowledge official documents sent to him during the interview.

Chikanza: “So all a person needs to do is to just become a supporter, and they have entered the structures?”

Machacha: “He was co-opted by Harare Province… who are you to say he mustn’t be co-opted?”

The call ended abruptly after Chikanza referenced documentation prohibiting such appointments without proper vetting and qualifications.

💥 Public Calls for Action

As new corruption scandals unfold, the public is demanding answers:

• Why was Tagwirei allowed to sidestep national policy and walk away with millions?

• How did billions in public funds disappear with no oversight?

• Why is the ruling party shielding someone accused of systemic fraud?

With mounting evidence and a growing paper trail, there are renewed calls for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Parliament, and international bodies to launch criminal investigations and freeze assets tied to Tagwirei and his network.- ZimEye

