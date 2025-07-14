“Tagwirei Not A Businessman”

Spread the love

By Jealousy Mawarire| Tagwirei is not a businessman. He is just a well-connected conman.

In February 2019, when government passed statutory instrument 33 , introducing the RTGS dollar and forcing all accounts to convert using the rate of 1 to 1, the same didn’t apply to Tagwirei, who, through his associate, Chris Fourie, negotiated a corrupt deal with RBZ to convert Tagwirei’s $15m treasury bills to USD using a preferential rate of 1:5.5 when everyone else was using “gedye”, 1:1. Instead of getting $15m, Tagwirei and company were paid in excess of $75m, making a $60m killing overnight.

In between 2017–2019, Sakunda and affiliated firms received over $3 billion in Treasury Bills — funds issued outside the national budget. A 2019 parliamentary inquiry revealed that this sum was largely unaccounted for, and essentially, the RBZ printed money for Tagwirei, fueling inflation.

In 2020, Parliament confirmed Sakunda received $1.28 billion for Command Agriculture. Only $1 billion went to inputs; the remaining $280 million vanished. The Auditor General described the scheme as opaque, undocumented, and riddled with irregularities. Wonzwa rime sorobhangu richiti hee, Tagwirei helped bursting sanctions.

The guy sold the country a dummy and used sanction bursting excuse to loot our resources through his government and RBZ connections.

Tagwirei has been looting through command agriculture, now he is coming up with the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, to loot from unsuspecting beneficiaries of the land reform selling them FAKE title deeds. This guy has to be stopped!

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...