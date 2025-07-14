Three Hurungwe RDC Officials Nabbed for Alleged Corruption

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Three senior officials from the Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC) were arrested on Monday by officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Anti-Corruption Unit.

The officials—Felistus Muteta (Head of Finance), Brighton Dube (Internal Auditor), and Chamunorwa Mapfumo (Head of Administration)—are being held at Karoi Police Station pending further investigations.

Hurungwe District Administrator Andrew Tizora confirmed the arrests but declined to comment in detail.

“I’m compiling a report for my superiors and cannot say much at this stage,” he said.

Although official charges have not yet been released, sources close to the investigation allege the trio is facing multiple counts of misconduct, including the use of public funds to pay private school fees for their children in violation of government policy.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in Harare, amid concerns over judicial impartiality in Mashonaland West.

The arrests come just weeks after Hurungwe RDC Chief Executive Officer Luke Kalavina was convicted by the Harare High Court for fraud involving US$47,000.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...