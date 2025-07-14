Two Killed in Harare-Masvingo Road Crash Involving Toyota Allion and Mercedes Sprinter

By A Correspondent| Two people died on Saturday afternoon in a tragic road traffic accident along the Harare-Masvingo highway after their vehicle collided with a trailer of an oncoming minibus, police have confirmed.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the fatal crash occurred around 2:00 PM at the 58-kilometre peg near Beatrice. A Toyota Allion, which had two occupants, reportedly veered off the road before crashing into the trailer of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter minibus travelling in the opposite direction.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 58 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 12/07/25 at around 1400 hours,” read the police statement. “A Toyota Allion vehicle with two occupants on board veered off the road resulting in the vehicle hitting a trailer of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with ten passengers on board. The Sprinter was travelling towards Masvingo while the Toyota Allion was travelling towards Harare.”

The impact of the crash claimed the lives of both occupants in the Toyota Allion. Their bodies were transported to Beatrice Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Police did not immediately confirm if any of the passengers in the Mercedes Benz Sprinter were injured.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the circumstances that led to the accident. Motorists using the busy highway, which links the capital to the southern parts of the country, have been urged to exercise caution and observe road regulations to avoid further tragedies.

The Harare-Masvingo Road has in recent years recorded a series of fatal accidents, raising public concerns over road safety, speeding, and reckless driving.

