Two Zim Students Die in Car Crash Enroute to Jah Prayzah’s Canada Show

By Showbiz-Two Zimbabwean students, Anotida Kimberly Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, tragically died in a car accident in Canada on Saturday night while on their way to attend popular musician Jah Prayzah’s concert in Edmonton. The show was the first of two performances scheduled for the Canada leg of his Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour, with the second set for Toronto the following night.

The crash occurred just hours before the eagerly anticipated show. Both students died on the spot.

The families of the deceased have since expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing it as a devastating blow that has shattered their lives. In a heartfelt statement titled “In Loving Memory of Anotida”, the Maziriri family said:

“Anotida was a bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden loss has left our family devastated.”

Efforts to raise funds for the repatriation of the two bodies to Zimbabwe began immediately, with GoFundMe campaignsset up by family representatives. The response from the Zimbabwean diaspora and friends around the world has been swift and compassionate.

As of 5pm Zimbabwe time on Sunday:

201 donors had contributed 5,993 Canadian dollars (40% of the 15,000 CAD target) to the fund for Anotida, organized by Aisher Magomo .

had contributed (40% of the 15,000 CAD target) to the fund for Anotida, organized by . 83 donors had raised 3,243 Canadian dollars (22% of the target) for Eddmore’s repatriation, through a campaign managed by Tinashe Mazibiye.

Eddmore Mafuwe, originally from Arlington Estate near the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, had moved to Canada in 2022 to study Engineering at Thompson Rivers University, a public research institution in Kamloops, British Columbia.

His family issued a statement under the title “Help Bring Eddmore Mafuwe Home to Zimbabwe”:

“We are deeply saddened to share that Eddmore Mafuwe tragically passed away in a car accident on July 11. We are raising funds to return his body to Zimbabwe so his family can lay him to rest with dignity.”

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah—real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe—expressed shock and sorrow at the tragedy. In a statement released Sunday, he said he was heartbroken by the news:

“Ndarwadziwa zvikuru neshoko randafumira kugamuchira.

I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada.

To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain.”

He added that upon returning to Zimbabwe, he would personally visit the bereaved families to offer condolences.

“Ndirikurwadziwa nekuchema pamwechete nemhuri dzavo… Mweya yavo ngaizorore murugare.”

The tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a joyful celebration of music and Zimbabwean culture abroad, with social media now awash with condolence messages and tributes to the two young lives lost too soon.

