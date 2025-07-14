Will Cucsman Ever Rise To Level Of Geza Or Chamisa By Copy Pasting An Identity-Scammer’s Speeches Insulting Democracy?

ZimEye
Apart from asking for money from diaspora people like the identity scammer&fake UK-Embassy-Police-Clearant @daddyhope, what politics does @CucsmanE know that’s near what notable activists like @BlessedGeza and @nelsonchamisa (whose inspired 3 successful changes of govt in SADC…
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 14, 2025
