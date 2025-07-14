ZANU PF-Linked Nightclub Causes Mayhem for Borrowdale Residents

By A Correspondent

Tensions between Borrowdale residents and the operators of a ZANU PF-affiliated nightclub have eased after a community-led campaign against excessive noise forced the venue to scale back its operations.

The establishment, Zone Garden, which operates from ZANU PF offices in the upscale suburb, sparked outrage among residents who complained of loud music and sleepless nights. The Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers Association petitioned authorities, calling for the bar’s immediate closure over what they described as “blatant noise pollution.”

Amid mounting public pressure and social media allegations that Zone Garden was operating without a proper liquor license, the government ordered the Harare City Council to act.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed that the matter has since been resolved, with the club owners formally apologising to the residents and agreeing to tone down the noise.

“It is important for businesspeople to work with communities and consider their input to create a win-win situation,” said Mafume.

“We applaud the owners of Zone Garden for taking the residents’ concerns into account.”

The club is part of a ZANU PF initiative to commercialize party-owned properties in Harare and generate funds for its programmes.

However, the move has raised eyebrows among critics who question the blending of political real estate and commercial nightlife in residential zones.

“We’re not fighting business—what we opposed was the lack of respect for our peace and legal procedures,” said one resident. “If this wasn’t linked to ZANU PF, it would have been shut down much earlier.”

The incident has sparked wider calls for fair application of city by-laws, especially where political interests are involved.

