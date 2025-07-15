American Singer Joe Thomas Confirms Zim Concert

American R&B star Joe Thomas has confirmed he will be performing in Zimbabwe next month, sending fans into a frenzy after announcing the concert through an energetic Facebook post.

“ZIMBABWE!!! Coming To Harare! I want To See You! Get Your Tickets!!!” Joe posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, accompanied by a poster of the upcoming show.

The much-anticipated concert is set for August 12 in the capital, Harare, and is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to see the “I Wanna Know” hitmaker perform live.

Joe, known for his smooth vocals and timeless classics like All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do) and If I Was Your Man, has a strong fan base in Zimbabwe, where his music has enjoyed decades of popularity.

This will be Joe’s first performance in Zimbabwe, and fans across the country have already taken to social media expressing excitement and nostalgia over the chance to hear the R&B icon live on stage.

More details on ticket sales and the full concert lineup are expected to be released by the end of this week.

