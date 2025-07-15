Free Transport and Directions Provided for Councillor Tafara Masimba’s Funeral and burial in Zaka

15th July 2025

Wezhira Munya

The Masvingo Urban community continues to mourn the passing of Councillor Tafara “Sinyerere” Masimba of ward 7, Rujeko A, whose funeral and burial are taking place today in Zaka. In a gesture of solidarity, the Masvingo Deputy Mayor, Daniel Mberikunashe, has announced that free bus transport will be available for mourners traveling from Masvingo to Zaka for the burial today.

Transport Details:

The bus will arrive at Councillor Masimba’s home in Rujeko A, Masvingo, from 6:00 AM.

Departure time is strictly 6:30 AM, and the bus driver has been urged to adhere to the schedule.

The church service and burial will commence at 8:30 AM in Zaka.

Directions for Private Vehicles

For those using private transport, the following route has been provided:

From Masvingo town, proceed towards Jerera. Continue to Musiso, then take the left turn (leaving the road to Mutamba). Proceed towards Devure (Dewure) Shops. The Masimba family homestead is located just before Tisati Mapanje Primary School. The Masvingo City Council, fellow councillors, and citizens demonstrated their support by providing money, food , a bus, a large lorry, and several private vehicles to transport mourners to Zaka. Currently, nearly a thousand people have gathered in Zaka at the funeral, reflecting Councillor Masimba’s deep connection with the community.

Councillor Masimba, affectionately known as “Sinyerere”, was a unifying figure whose influence transcended political divides as people who belive in President Nelson Chamisa and from other parties including Zanu PF attend his funeral and burial. His famous saying, “Takatumwa nevanhu uye tinogara muvanhu” (“We were sent by the people, and we live among the people”), has been powerfully affirmed by the diverse attendance at his funeral.

Notably, mourners include both black and white citizens, as well as supporters from different political parties, including ZANU-PF and those aligned with President Nelson Chamisa. This broad representation underscores Councillor Masimba’s ability to foster unity and respect across societal divides.

The overwhelming turnout and the collective efforts to ensure mourners reach Zaka reflect the high esteem in which Councillor Masimba was held. His legacy as a dedicated public servant and a bridge-builder continues to inspire the people of Masvingo.

May his soul rest in peace.

