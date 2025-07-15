Mnangagwa Regime Punishes Citizens Through Mandatory ZBC Radio Licences…

By A Correspondent

The Mnangagwa administration has drawn widespread criticism for enforcing a new law that compels motorists to pay for a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence before they can renew their vehicle insurance or obtain a ZINARA licence disc.

The law — the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act [Chapter 12:06] (No. 2 of 2025) — officially took effect today. It requires that a ZBC radio licence be obtained either prior to or concurrently with insurance or licensing processes.

In a public statement, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) confirmed its full implementation of the policy, stating that it was aligning its operations with the Broadcasting Services Act.

The development has sparked outrage among citizens and civil society groups, who accuse the government of punishing the public by forcing them to support a state broadcaster that many consider biased, underperforming, and irrelevant to their daily lives.

Many Zimbabweans see the move as a veiled tax and a coercive way to prop up ZBC, which continues to suffer from low public trust and outdated infrastructure. The requirement has been described as unjust, especially considering the country’s ongoing economic hardships, high unemployment, and soaring costs of living.

Critics also argue that the policy restricts freedom of choice, as it compels citizens to financially support a media institution that they neither watch nor approve of. Legal experts and media watchdogs have called the law unconstitutional, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for forced contributions to state-controlled entities.

Government officials have defended the decision, claiming the requirement is in line with global broadcasting standards. However, many observers point out that in democratic societies, public broadcasters are typically funded through transparent, accountable mechanisms—not forced payments tied to unrelated services like insurance or vehicle licensing.

With no clear exemption process in place, motorists now face a non-negotiable obligation: pay the ZBC radio licence fee or forfeit the ability to legally insure or license their vehicles.

The law’s implementation marks yet another flashpoint in the ongoing tension between state power and citizen rights in Zimbabwe.

