Mnangagwa Regime’s Desperation Deepens as ZINARA Enforces Mandatory ZBC Radio Licence Rule…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Mnangagwa administration is drawing fierce criticism for what many see as a desperate attempt to squeeze every dollar out of struggling Zimbabweans—this time through a controversial and coercive law that ties the acquisition of motor vehicle licenses to payment of a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence.

According to a ZINARA internal memorandum dated 15 July 2025 and signed by the Revenue Operations Director, motorists are now barred from renewing their vehicle insurance or obtaining a ZINARA license disc unless they produce a valid ZBC radio licence or exemption certificate.

“In line with the enacted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, all motorists are now required to obtain a ZBC radio license before they can renew their vehicle insurance or acquire a ZINARA motor vehicle license disc,” the memo states.

Critics argue that the policy is nothing more than state extortion wrapped in bureaucratic procedure. “This is a regime running on financial fumes,” one transport industry observer said. “They’ve failed to revive the economy, failed to curb inflation, failed to reform parastatals like ZBC

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...