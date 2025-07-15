Nigeria’s Former President Dies

By A Correspondent

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away at the age of 82.

According to reports, Buhari died in London, where he had been receiving medical treatment in recent weeks. Details surrounding the cause of death have not yet been officially disclosed.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, overseeing a turbulent period marked by economic challenges, security crises, and anti-corruption efforts that defined much of his leadership. His presidency ended after he was succeeded by current President Bola Tinubu following the 2023 general elections.

A former military ruler who also led Nigeria from 1983 to 1985 before returning as a civilian president decades later, Buhari leaves behind a controversial legacy that continues to divide public opinion both within and outside the country.

