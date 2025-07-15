S^X RITUAL SHOCKER! Man Kidnapped, Forced to Sleep With Ex in ‘Cleansing’ Ordeal

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, a Glen View man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten, and forced to have unprotected sex with his ex-girlfriend in what attackers bizarrely claimed was a “ritual cleansing.”

Linos Gapanga, 38, got the shock of his life when Amanda Chizanga Chakanyuka, 26, stormed into his Glen View 7 home on Saturday — with five mystery men in tow.

The group accused Linos of raping and impregnating Amanda. Without giving him a chance to respond, they bundled him into a black BMW (reg: ACD 9485), while Amanda followed behind in a Ford Ranger (reg: ADG 3211).

Destination? A seedy lodge in Highfield’s Machipisa area — Pink Lodge — where things took a disturbing turn.

According to reports, Amanda headed into a room, while Linos was roughed up by three of the men. They then dragged him inside the room and forced him to have unprotected sex with Amanda — claiming it was to “remove rituals.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the gang searched him and made off with his wallet containing US$142 and bank cards before vanishing, leaving him stunned and stranded.

Police swooped in and arrested Amanda, while the hunt is on for her male accomplices.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

