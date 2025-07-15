TikToker Jailed In Zambia

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Two Zambian women, Catherine Mphanza and Mary Lungu, have been jailed following a fast-tracked trial after posting videos on TikTok that were seen as insuIting and harass!ng President Hakainde Hichilema.

The videos, which surfaced on June 20, 2025, included claims that President Hichilema was responsible for the d€ath of former President Edgar Lungu. In one video, Mphanza used offensiv€ language and declared she would not vote for Hichilema in the 2026 elections. In another, Mary Lungu mock€d the President’s appearance and repeated the serious accusation.

Catherine Mphanza faced two counts, while Mary Lungu faced one count under the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, specifically Sections 22(1)(a) and 3, which deal with the prohibition of harassm€nt and humiIiation online.

When they appeared before Chipata Magistrate Destiny Kalusopa, both women pleaded guilty and admitted to the charges. During mitigation, they expressed regret, saying they were intoxicated at the time and did not realise the seriousness of their actions.

Magistrate Kalusopa stated that although the offence carries a possible fine of K80,000, the court would not offer that option in this case. He noted that Mphanza had posted two separate videos, and Lungu’s single video contained highly offensiv€ remarks. He emphasised that a custodial sentence was necessary to deter others and protect the dignity of the presidency and the office it represents.

Catherine Mphanza was sentenced to 18 months’ simple imprisonment for each count, to run consecutively (totaling 36 months). Mary Lungu received 24 months’ simple imprisonment.

Both sentences are effective from June 24, 2025, the day they were arrested.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...