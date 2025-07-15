Tsvangirai’s Father-in-Law Faces Eviction

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – Controversial businessman Billy Rautenbach has emerged at the centre of a fresh land dispute after being allocated more than 1,000 hectares of prime farmland in Mashonaland East, displacing several farmers who were beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

Among those affected is Joseph Macheka, the father-in-law of the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Macheka is a former Chitungwiza mayor and Zanu PF Central Committee member. Other evictees include retired army major Alfred Chademana and war veterans identified as Chikomo, Mangisa, and Muza.

The land in question—Springs Farm (about 600 hectares) and neighbouring Stuhm Farm (roughly 400 hectares)—was allocated to Rautenbach’s company, Marimba Residential Properties Limited, on June 5, 2025. This happened despite a pending High Court challenge by the affected farmers, scheduled to be heard on July 17.

The farmers, many of whom have occupied and developed the land for over two decades, say their offer letters were withdrawn without compensation. They accuse the government of favouring Rautenbach and undermining the gains of the land reform programme.

Chikomo’s son, Uniko—recently honoured as Young Farmer of the Year for 2024 at a national awards ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development—is among the disillusioned.

Stuhm Farm was part of a 2019 government urbanisation scheme in which close to 200 residential stands were sold to current and former MPs, senior officials, and civil servants across the political divide. Many invested heavily in infrastructure, irrigation, and housing under long-term leases valid until 2029. Yet, despite their investments, the land has been reallocated to Rautenbach.

A letter dated March 14, 2025, from Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe offered Rautenbach over 1,000 hectares, including Springs and Stuhm Farms, as compensation for his disputed claim over 180 hectares in Aspindale Park, Harare. However, a 2019 High Court ruling by Justice Philda Muzofa dismissed Rautenbach’s claim to Aspindale, stating his companies had no legal title to the land, which had been allocated to housing cooperatives as early as 2004.

Former Mutasa Central MP (2018–2023) Trevor Saruwaka, now secretary of the Stuhm Residents Association, alleged corruption and irregularities in the land transfer.

“There are over 180 stands, and we bought the land from the Ministry of Local Government after formal negotiations led by Parliament. More than 80 MPs, past and present, were beneficiaries. Even ministry officials were allocated land. We are outraged. Why was Rautenbach given over 1,000 hectares when his claim was for just 100? This smacks of corruption. Worse still, he received an offer letter while the case is still before the courts,” said Saruwaka.

Chademana, whose 100-hectare share of Springs Farm is now part of Rautenbach’s allocation, also expressed outrage.

“I was allocated the land in 2001 as part of the war veterans’ quota. I moved in a year later and developed it—built a modern house, installed irrigation, even set up a school. In 2023, officials from the Agriculture Ministry came for inspections. By 2024, they said my offer letter was being withdrawn for urban expansion,” he said.

“When I sought clarity, Minister Masuka refused to meet us. We later met Minister Garwe, who told us the land was going to Rautenbach. When I asked why, he claimed it was a presidential directive. I don’t believe that. What is so special about Rautenbach that he gets almost 10 times what the government claims it owes him? Why are his rights superior to ours?” asked Chademana.

He added that there has been no offer of compensation from the government: “They are simply telling us to leave. This is outrageous.”

The controversy has reignited debates about land tenure security under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, particularly in light of his much-publicised title deeds programme, which purports to offer landholders secure property rights. Critics say the eviction of long-standing land reform beneficiaries in favour of politically connected elites like Rautenbach undermines the programme’s credibility and exposes deepening corruption in land governance.

Ministers Masuka and Garwe were not available for comment. However, documents confirm that the land was officially handed over to Rautenbach on June 5, 2025.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...