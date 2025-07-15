Warriors To Receive $500,000 For 2025 AFCON Participation

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team is set to receive a guaranteed $500,000 for participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in December.

Zimbabwe qualified for the continental showpiece after finishing as runners-up in Group J, earning an initial $250,000 for their qualification. Group winners Cameroon received $350,000.

AFCON participation guarantees each team a minimum payout of $500,000, which is awarded to all group stage participants who finish in fourth place.

The Warriors stand to earn more based on their performance:

$700,000 if they finish third in the group

$800,000 for reaching the Round of 16 — a feat Zimbabwe has never achieved

$1.3 million for a quarter-final finish

$2.5 million for reaching the semi-finals

$4 million for finishing as runners-up

$7 million for winning the tournament

With the potential for a record financial reward, Zimbabwe’s AFCON journey carries both national pride and high stakes.

