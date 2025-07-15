Zanu PF Heavyweights “Exchange Blows” Over Tagwirei Central Committee Appointment…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF is reportedly embroiled in an internal dispute over the controversial attempted appointment of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to the party’s powerful Central Committee, with senior officials confirming tensions between Secretary-General Obert Mpofu and Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa.

According to ZANU PF sources in Harare, the conflict stems from two conflicting circulars—one issued by Mpofu on 5 June 2025 and a subsequent one by Chinamasa dated 30 June 2025. Mpofu’s directive reportedly blocked Tagwirei’s co-option into the Central Committee, while Chinamasa sought to reverse that decision by issuing a clarification on the procedures for co-option.

“Communications from the Secretary-General’s Office take precedence over departmental circulars,” a senior party source said. “Unless revoked by the Presidium, Obert Mpofu’s directive stands. Chinamasa’s attempt to override it is procedurally flawed and unconstitutional.”

Sources insisted that within the party structure, the Secretary-General—previously known as the Secretary for Administration—has overarching authority on administrative matters.

“The Secretary-General is the custodian of the party’s administrative processes. Other secretaries, including the Secretary for Legal Affairs, cannot unilaterally override directives from that office,” one insider explained.

Chinamasa’s circular was seen as an effort to clear the path for Tagwirei’s appointment, but insiders maintain it holds no weight against Mpofu’s earlier instruction.

“Even if there had been mutual consent between Mpofu and Chinamasa, it would still have required proper procedure and endorsement from the Presidium. You cannot just cancel or supersede a directive from the Secretary-General without following due process,” another senior official noted.

The clash has highlighted growing tensions within the ruling party over Tagwirei’s influence and attempts to integrate him more formally into its structures.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...