Zanu PF In Double Heroes Burial

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF Harare province at the weekend buried two senior of its cadres and liberation war veterans, Tendai Maveve and Amos Mutizamhepo.

The pair passed away on the same day on 7 July and were laid to rest side by side over the weekend at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre.

Born on May 5, 1964, in Chikombedzi Village, Chiredzi District, Masvingo Province, Maveve joined the liberation struggle in 1976, crossing into Mozambique to undergo military training. She was among the few survivors of the brutal Chimoio attack in 1977.

Afterward, she continued serving the cause at Gondora and Chimhinga bases until the end of the war.

She is survived by seven children and several grandchildren.

Mutizamhepo also joined the liberation struggle in 1976.

He passed away at the age of 68 and is survived by five children and several grandchildren.

Both comrades were accorded full military honours in recognition of their immense contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation and post-independence development.

Their joint burial symbolised their lifelong commitment to the country’s freedom and their enduring legacy within the ruling party.

