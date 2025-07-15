ZRP Enforces Strict Ban on Gambling in Uniform

By A Correspondent

Uniformed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have been officially barred from entering betting shops and casinos to gamble, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced at the inaugural H-Metro National Forum on Responsible Betting held at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

Addressing stakeholders from the betting industry, the Lotteries and Gaming Board, and various government bodies, Commissioner Nyathi said the police force was taking a firm stance against such conduct.

“Police officers are strictly prohibited from engaging in gambling activities while in uniform. Any member found doing so will face disciplinary action,” he declared.

His remarks were triggered by recent images circulating on social media showing uniformed officers inside betting shops, some appearing to place bets. While some delegates speculated that the officers could have been conducting compliance checks, Nyathi dismissed that notion.

“We have a specialised unit trained and authorised to carry out compliance inspections. These operations are done as a team—not by individual officers in uniform,” he clarified.

He further warned gambling operators not to allow minors into their premises.

“No one under the age of 18 should be allowed to enter betting shops or place bets. This is non-negotiable and in line with the law,” Nyathi stressed.

Casino operators present at the event confirmed that their internal rules already ban both uniformed police and soldiers from gambling on their premises.

The forum, organised by H-Metro, was praised as a success, drawing a packed audience of major players in Zimbabwe’s rapidly expanding betting sector. A central theme of the discussions was the urgent need to promote responsible gambling, especially in cases where people misuse funds belonging to employers or others.

“There are serious consequences for abusing someone else’s money to gamble, including possible imprisonment,”one speaker warned.

Stakeholders agreed that tighter regulation, ethical standards, and stronger public protections are essential as the industry grows. The conference concluded with a shared commitment to uphold national values while ensuring that betting remains a lawful and responsible activity.

