34 Poisoned At An Apostolic Church Gathering

Spread the love

By A Correspondent-Over 30 people were allegedly poisoned after consuming laced food at an postolic sects (Paradise) church in Chipanza area, Zaka. The incident is believed to be linked to a church leadership wrangle, with the Bishop reportedly being the target.

The 34 affected individuals were rushed to hospital, with samples taken for analysis to determine if it was real poison and the nature of the substance. Most of the affected individuals have been discharged, with only 5 patients still receiving treatment.

The incident, which locals believe to be linked to a church leadership dispute, has raised concerns about internal conflicts and the need for peaceful resolution.

However, the exact cause of the contamination remains unclear. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the food was intentionally poisoned or if an accidental chemical reaction, such as rust or another substance, spilled into the food.

Samples of the food consumed, including Sadza, Mahewu, and Mutakura, have been taken for analysis. The community is still reeling from the shock, and as the community comes to terms with the incident, there is a sense of relief that most of the affected individuals are recovering well.

The community is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation, which will hopefully provide clarity on what exactly happened and how to prevent such incidents in the future.

-TellZimNews

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...