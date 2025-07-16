Blessed Mhlanga Trial Pushed To July 31

By A Correspondent

The trial of Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga and HSTV general manager Olga Muteiwa has been postponed to July 31 after the investigating officer failed to appear in court due to illness.

Mhlanga and Muteiwa are being charged with transmitting messages allegedly inciting violence or damage to property. The charges relate to their coverage of press conferences held by war veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza on January 27 and February 11 this year.

Testifying in court on Tuesday, Detective Edmore Nyazamba claimed the broadcasts posed a threat to national security. He said the two facilitated the dissemination of Geza’s statements, which, in his view, had the potential to incite public unrest and encourage opposition to the government.

Nyazamba further alleged that the statements were shared online and on social media using professional media equipment. He also told the court that Mhlanga was in direct communication with Geza through X (formerly Twitter) calls—communications he said could not be easily intercepted.

According to the detective, Mhlanga admitted that Geza had arranged transport for him and his crew to attend the press events. However, Mhlanga said he could not disclose the location without Muteiwa’s consent.

When the trial began, both Mhlanga and Muteiwa entered not guilty pleas.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued that the charges against his client were baseless, stating that Mhlanga neither owns nor directs HSTV, nor does he have access to its broadcasting systems or accounts. Mhike insisted his client did not use any computer systems to transmit the contested material.

Muteiwa, represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, also denied the charges, saying the allegations were flawed and did not constitute a legal offence. She dismissed claims that the broadcasts incited violence, pointing out that while Geza had called for President Mnangagwa’s removal during the press briefings, this did not amount to incitement under the law.

The State maintains that by livestreaming the events on HSTV and YouTube, the accused breached legal provisions relating to the dissemination of inflammatory content.

