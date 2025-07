Buhari has been laid to rest

THE late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been buried at his home in northern Nigeria, two days after his demise at the age of 82 at a London clinic. His remains were finally laid to rest in a grave on the grounds of his residence, with notable dignitaries such as Tinubu, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and Buhari’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo present.

