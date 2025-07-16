Citizens MP Confronts Traditional Leaders Over Political Victimisation of Villagers

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

ZAKA – Masvingo Urban Member of Parliament and prominent lawyer, Honourable Martin Mureri, has called out traditional leaders for taking sides in partisan politics, warning that their role is to serve all citizens equally regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking on Tuesday at the burial of Masvingo Urban Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba in Zaka, Mureri described the late councillor as “a hero of the citizens’ struggle” and used the solemn occasion to issue a firm message to local traditional authorities accused of victimising villagers based on their political leanings.

“Traditional leaders, be neutral — we are all Zimbabweans,” Mureri said, addressing the gathering that included local leaders and opposition officials. “There is no place for political victimisation. My message to traditional leaders is clear: be objective.”

His remarks were directed, in part, at a local village head who has reportedly shown open allegiance to the ruling ZANU PF party, a move Mureri strongly condemned.

“This country belongs to everyone, not to a political party. We must protect our communities from fear, intimidation and partisan control. No Zimbabwean should suffer for supporting a different political view,” he added.

Mureri’s statements resonated with many present, especially amid growing concerns over the role of traditional leaders in coercing rural communities to support ZANU PF.

Also in attendance at the burial were Citizens International Organiser Amos Chibaya, Senator Margaret Chakabuda, Deputy Mayor of Masvingo Daniel Mberikunashe, MP Tendeukai Matara, Councillor Alaica Time, Councillor Esnath Zishiri, and Councillors Benson Hwata (ZANU PF) and Bernard Muchokwa.

Chibaya echoed Mureri’s sentiments, praising the late councillor Masimba as a loyal servant of the people and a committed fighter for democratic change.

“Councillor Tafara Masimba was a veteran of the people’s struggle. His spirit lives on in our continued fight for justice, dignity and true representation,” Chibaya said.

The funeral, held under tight but peaceful conditions, became a platform for opposition leaders to reinforce calls for unity, fairness, and the depoliticisation of traditional leadership structures.

As political tensions remain high across rural Zimbabwe, particularly ahead of future elections, Mureri’s call for neutrality from traditional leaders is a sharp reminder of the growing pushback against the ruling party’s grip on grassroots power.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...