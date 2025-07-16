Citizens’ Struggle Unstoppable – President Chamisa

ZAKA – The citizens’ democratic fight for a better Zimbabwe is far from over, and Nelson Chamisa remains firmly at the centre of that struggle, despite stepping away from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he founded.

This was the message delivered by Citizens International Organiser Amos Chibaya on behalf of President Chamisa at the burial of Masvingo Urban Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba in Zaka on Tuesday.

“The people’s struggle is unstoppable,” Chibaya declared. “President Chamisa will never abandon the citizens’ struggle.

He is the citizens’ leader. He is the citizens’ President. The citizens are our structures.”

Chibaya clarified that Chamisa’s departure from CCC should not be mistaken for political retirement.

“President Nelson Chamisa is actively involved in politics. He only quit CCC. The fight continues,” he said, drawing loud applause from mourners and party sympathisers.

Slamming the ruling ZANU PF party, Chibaya took aim at the deepening economic crisis, arguing that political loyalty offers no solution to the daily struggles faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.

“You can’t use a ZANU PF card to buy groceries. You can’t use a ZANU PF card to pay school fees,” he said.

He also condemned the toxic political climate, warning that hate speech and violence are driving the country further into turmoil.

“The problem in Zimbabwe is hate language. We say no to political violence,” said Chibaya. “We must unite as citizens and speak with one voice.”

In his tribute to the late Councillor Masimba, Chibaya praised him as a dedicated servant of the people and a fearless advocate for change.

“Councillor Tafara Masimba was a veteran of the people’s struggle. We will continue to fight for change. That was Councillor Masimba’s family.”

The funeral attracted a wide cross-section of community members, activists, and opposition supporters, many of whom expressed renewed commitment to the citizens’ movement.

As the country continues to grapple with economic collapse, political repression, and leadership voids, Chibaya’s message was clear and defiant: the citizens’ struggle is alive, and it cannot be stopped.

