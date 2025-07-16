Former Dembare Midfielder Found Dead In Botswana

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean football community is mourning the death of legendary midfielder Clever Hunda, a former Dynamos and Black Aces stalwart, who was found dead at his home in Botswana. He was 74.

Hunda, who had been living alone since the death of his wife, was discovered in a decomposed state after neighbours noticed an unusual swarm of flies around his residence and alerted authorities. Police had to break into the house, where it is believed he had died nearly three days earlier.

A product of the Dynamos youth system, Hunda rose through the ranks after being scouted at Mai Musodzi by none other than Dynamos founding father Josiah Akende. He made his senior debut in 1969 against Lusitanos and quickly made a name for himself alongside legends like George Shaya, Bernard Marriot, and David Madondo.

Known for his exceptional work rate and intelligence on the pitch, Hunda first flourished as a traditional Number 6 at Black Aces, before being converted into a more attacking role at Dynamos. He thrived in both the 4-2-4 and 4-3-3 formations of the day, becoming one of the most dependable and creative players of his generation.

His football journey also saw him represent Rhodesia at Under-16, Under-18, and Under-21 levels, affirming his place among the nation’s top talents of that era.

In 1986, Hunda relocated to Botswana, where he faded from the Zimbabwean public eye but continued to contribute to the game as a coach, with his last managerial stint at Notwane FC. Though distance and time may have obscured his presence from the spotlight, his contributions to both Dynamos and Black Aces remain etched in Zimbabwean football history.

