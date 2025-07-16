Gweru Car Dealer Faces Trial in Shocking 2021 Double Murder Case

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Former Gweru car dealer Peter Dube is now at the centre of a chilling murder trial, accused of fatally shooting two people in a suspected love triangle that stunned the nation in 2021.

The victims were Shelton Chiduku—allegedly involved with Dube’s second wife—and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe. Dube’s wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her sister, Nyaradzo, survived the attack but were left deeply traumatised.

The case, which shattered two families and captivated national attention for over three years, has finally gone to trial in Bulawayo after a series of delays.

One of the major setbacks was Dube’s claim of mental instability, which initially halted the trial at the Gweru High Court Circuit in 2023. However, a second evaluation conducted by a Bulawayo-based medical doctor confirmed that Dube is mentally fit to stand trial, contradicting the earlier Gweru-based assessment.

The absence of a key witness also contributed to the lengthy postponements.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Dube is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, all stemming from the April 2021 shootings. Court documents reveal that the violence was driven by accusations of infidelity, with Dube allegedly blaming Chiduku for having an affair with his wife and Mudungwe for facilitating it.

Following the killings, Dube fled Zimbabwe, reportedly travelling to Namibia, Ireland, and Mozambique before being arrested and deported back to face justice.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...