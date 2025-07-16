“I Covet Your Prayers”: Veteran Musician Nicholas Madzibaba Zakaria Unwell

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Legendary sungura musician Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria has revealed he is unwell and has asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

The 68-year-old music icon, who is widely credited for mentoring top artists such as Alick Macheso and Simon Mutambi, confirmed in an emotional message that he is currently not in good health and unable to perform with his band, the Khiama Boys.

“I covet your prayers,” said the soft-spoken musician, who has entertained generations of Zimbabweans with hits such as Rudo Rwechokwadi, Mahumbwe, and Mabvi Nemagokora.

Zakaria disclosed that he has delegated responsibilities to his son Franco Slomo and the rest of the Khiama Boys while he recuperates.

“I just managed to send my band and PA system and my son Franco to our family show,” Zakaria told his fans. “I haven’t been well for some time now, but I am grateful to God for strength and to my fans for the continued support.”

Franco Slomo, a former Orchestra Mberikwazo dancer and now a full-time performer, has taken the reins in his father’s absence and is leading the group in live shows across the country.

The development has drawn concern and support from fans on social media, many of whom consider Madzibaba Zakaria a foundational figure in Zimbabwean sungura music. His dignified and spiritual approach to the genre, often blending social commentary with moral teachings, has earned him admiration across age groups.

Zakaria’s illness comes at a time when the music industry is still reeling from the loss of several senior artists in recent years, prompting a renewed call for greater support for veteran musicians, especially in times of health crises.

As he takes time off the stage, Madzibaba says he remains hopeful: “With your prayers, I know I’ll be back soon doing what I love — music that heals and teaches.”

Fans and fellow artists have since taken to various platforms to send well wishes, with many describing Zakaria as a national treasure whose legacy must be honoured both in word and deed.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...