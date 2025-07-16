Madam Boss In Court

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts REporter-Socialite and influencer Madam Boss, born Cleopatra Tarisai Munetsiva, is expected to testify in the ongoing fraud trial involving directors of the controversial E-Creator Ponzi scheme, which allegedly swindled victims of over US$364,000.

The accused, Jao Zhao Jiatong and William Chui, have pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud. The State alleges they played key roles in orchestrating the scheme through their company, E-Creator Electronic Commerce (Private) Limited, which promised unrealistic investment returns.

Represented by Mr. Moffat Makuvatsine, Jiatong distanced himself from the allegations, claiming he neither managed nor participated in the formation of the company. He denied making any misrepresentations or engaging in fraudulent activities. In his defence, he linked his alleged involvement to a casual acquaintance with one Thomas—whom he met at the airport and later stayed with at the same hotel in Zimbabwe. He said he had never met the other individual, Billy, until the charges were brought forward.

Jiatong further argued that his limited English proficiency made it unlikely for him to have communicated with any State witnesses and expressed shock over his arrest, stating that no incriminating evidence was found on his person, phone, or elsewhere. He has been in remand since 2023.

Chui, represented by Mr. Claude Bare, also denies any wrongdoing. He is alleged to have joined the operation through his background in digital marketing and cryptocurrency and is accused of facilitating transactions that defrauded the public.

According to Prosecutor Mr. Loveti Muringwa, the E-Creator scheme, launched in 2023 by Jiatong and Billy, lured investors with false promises of high returns. EcoCash, a popular mobile money platform, was used to process the transactions through multiple lines registered under the company’s name. Victims were persuaded to invest varying sums, only to suffer losses when no returns materialised.

The court also heard that large withdrawals were made through EcoCash agents, including one transaction of approximately US$250,000 via an agent owned by Blessing Julias.

Among the high-profile witnesses the State plans to call are Madam Boss and fellow public figure Admire Mushambi, also known as Mama Vee.

The trial continues.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...