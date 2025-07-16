‘Madam Boss’ Taken To Court Over Ponzi Fraud Charged E-Creator

By A Correspondent | HARARE – 16 July 2025 — In a dramatic twist that has rocked Zimbabwe’s influencer scene, socialite and award-winning actress Cleopatra Tarisai Munetsiva, popularly known as Madam Boss, is set to be summoned to testify in the high-stakes trial of E-Creator Ponzi scheme directors, accused of defrauding citizens of over US$364,000.

The Harare Magistrates Court yesterday opened the long-awaited trial of Jao Zhao Jiatong and William Chui, both of whom are facing fraud charges for allegedly running a fraudulent pyramid scheme disguised as a lucrative e-commerce and cryptocurrency investment platform.

While Jao and Chui have both pleaded not guilty, the prosecution has listed Madam Boss, alongside fellow socialite Admire “Mama Vee” Mushambi, as key witnesses in the unfolding scandal — raising serious questions about the role of celebrity endorsements in legitimizing criminal syndicates.

⚠️ Alleged Fraud Scheme Unpacked

According to State Prosecutor Loveti Muringwa, the accused launched E-Creator Electronic Commerce (Pvt) Ltd in early 2023, luring thousands of Zimbabweans into depositing money via EcoCash under the false promise of high investment returns through a supposed digital commerce and cryptocurrency operation.

Prosecutors allege:

• Over US$250,000 was processed via an EcoCash agent linked to Blessing Julias.

• Jao Zhao Jiatong, a Chinese national, and Billy, a local accomplice, were the masterminds.

• They exploited the digital currency hype, converting deposits into cryptocurrency while knowing the platform was fraudulent.

💬 Jao and Chui: “We’re Innocent”

In his defence, Jao claimed he had no operational role in the company and only became associated with it through a chance hotel meeting with “Thomas”, denying he ever met “Billy.” Jao, who has been in remand since 2023, also argued that his limited English skills prevented any communication with the complainants or witnesses.

Chui, a digital marketer, denied any criminal involvement, maintaining that he was only approached for advice on cryptocurrency trading. But prosecutors insist he played a central role in onboarding investors and converting deposits into crypto assets.

🎭 Madam Boss in the Hot Seat?

The inclusion of Madam Boss as a State witness suggests her public profile may have been used, knowingly or unknowingly, to boost the scheme’s credibility. While no criminal charges have been filed against her yet, her court appearance is expected to draw intense public scrutiny.

Sources close to the investigation say the socialite may have attended promotional events or featured in E-Creator campaigns during its peak period in 2023 — potentially helping the scheme attract thousands of investors.

🔥 Public Outcry and Celebrity Influence

The scandal is expected to open a national debate on the accountability of influencers and celebrities who endorse financial ventures, especially those that turn out to be scams. Financial watchdogs have raised red flags about Zimbabwe’s rising trend of crypto-linked frauds piggybacking on social media stardom.

—

🧨 More Developments Expected:

The trial continues this week, with prosecutors promising to expose more financial trails, celebrity links, and international connections in what’s shaping up to be one of Zimbabwe’s biggest financial fraud cases in recent memory.

Developing story

