Madluphuthu has died aged 50

Actor and comedian Bongani Mgudlwa best known for his iconic role as Madluphuthu, has passed away at the age of 50

Another dark day for entertainment industry as Comic ‘Genius’ Madluphuthu dies. Oscar Bongani “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa, the actor and comedian who brought laughter to countless homes, has died. Best known for his iconic role in the cult favourite Madluphuthu film series of the early 2000s. Mgudlwa became a household name for his hilarious, unfiltered takes on township life.

His raw, relatable, humorous storytelling not only made audiences laugh but also captured the daily struggles and spirit of Mzansi’s kasi culture. It’s understood he died on Wednesday morning after a short illness. His son Asanda took to social media to share the news, saying: “Rest in peace dad. I love you and I will forever love you, Madiba Dlomo.” He will be sadly missed,

