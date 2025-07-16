Man Kills Lover’s Ex-Boyfriend

By A Correspondent

FILABUSI – Police in Filabusi have launched a manhunt for Martin Ncube, who is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s former lover, Luckmore Mangisi, following a violent altercation during a drinking spree earlier this week.

According to reports, Mangisi was drinking alone at a local bar while Ncube was nearby with his current girlfriend — who is also Mangisi’s ex. Tensions reportedly flared when Mangisi approached the couple, leading to a heated confrontation.

Eyewitnesses allege that Ncube pulled out a Colombian knife, prompting Mangisi to flee. However, Ncube allegedly gave chase and later returned alone, carrying a knife stained with blood.

The following morning, Mangisi’s lifeless body was discovered, confirming the worst fears of those who had witnessed the commotion.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway as efforts to locate the suspect continue.

