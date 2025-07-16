Mnangagwa Ignores Public Outcry Proceeds With Mandatory Radio License For Motorists

A widely criticized and controversial law requiring motorists to first obtain a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio license before securing a vehicle license disc from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) or renewing insurance has come into effect today.

Zimbabweans have condemned the new law, introduced through the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025), with critics arguing it is outdated and unfair.

The law mandates that drivers pay for a radio license—regardless of whether they use the service—before processing vehicle documentation.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the law’s implementation in a post on X, stating: “The Broadcasting Services Amendment Act [Chapter 12:06] (No. 2 of 2025), which requires obtaining a radio license prior to or concurrently with acquiring an insurance policy for radio equipment, has taken effect today.”

ZINARA has instructed its staff to enforce the regulation immediately. Motorists without a valid radio license—or an official exemption certificate from ZBC—will be denied license disc processing.

Motorists and advocacy groups argue that the policy imposes an unnecessary financial burden. However, their objections have been ignored, with authorities proceeding with enforcement as stipulated by the new law.

