President Chamisa Will Never Abandon Citizens’ Struggle, Chibaya Assures Nation

By Tinashe Sambiri

ZAKA – Citizens International Organiser Amos Chibaya has reaffirmed Nelson Chamisa’s unwavering commitment to the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe, insisting that the former CCC leader remains deeply involved in the fight for change — despite his departure from the opposition party he founded.

Speaking at the funeral of Masvingo Urban Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba in Zaka on Tuesday, Chibaya delivered a fiery address that condemned political violence, rejected the weaponisation of party affiliation, and honoured the memory of a dedicated public servant.

“President Chamisa will never abandon the citizens’ struggle,” declared Chibaya. “He is the citizens’ leader. He is the citizens’ President. The citizens are our structures.”

Chibaya stressed that Chamisa’s resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) should not be misconstrued as an exit from the political arena.

“President Nelson Chamisa is actively involved in politics, he only quit CCC. The fight continues,” he said.

Taking direct aim at the ruling ZANU PF party, Chibaya dismissed the notion that party allegiance offers real solutions to the nation’s deepening economic crisis.

“You can’t use a ZANU PF card to buy groceries. You can’t use a ZANU PF card to pay school fees,” he said to applause from mourners.

Chibaya also used the platform to denounce rising levels of hate speech and violence in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

“The problem in Zimbabwe is hate language. We say no to political violence. We must unite as citizens and speak with one voice,” he urged.

Paying tribute to the late councillor, Chibaya hailed Masimba as a steadfast advocate for the people.

“Councillor Tafara Masimba was a veteran of the people’s struggle. We will continue to fight for change. That was Councillor Masimba’s family,” he said.

The funeral drew scores of opposition supporters, community members, and local leaders — many of whom echoed Chibaya’s sentiments that the citizens’ movement must continue beyond party politics and electoral setbacks.

In a political environment increasingly defined by repression, fragmentation, and fear, Chibaya’s message was clear: the struggle is not over, and Chamisa remains at the heart of it.

