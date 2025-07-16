Real Madrid Reunites with Álvaro Carreras in Six-Year Deal from Benfica

Real Madrid C.F. have officially announced the return of Álvaro Carreras, signing the talented defender on a six-year contract that runs until 30 June 2031. The Spanish full-back joins the club from Portuguese giants Benfica, marking a significant homecoming after his earlier stint in Real Madrid’s youth academy between 2017 and 2020.

Carreras arrives in Madrid following an impressive season in Portugal, where he lifted the 2024 Portuguese League Cup with Benfica. Prior to his move to Lisbon, the 21-year-old had been part of Manchester United’s ranks, earning the title of the club’s best Under-23 player for the 2021–22 season.

Real Madrid will officially present Carreras tomorrow, Tuesday, at 1 PM at Real Madrid City. The event will follow a contract signing ceremony, during which club president Florentino Pérez will formally welcome the player.

Following the presentation, Carreras is expected to address the media for the first time as a new Real Madrid first-team player.

This signing reflects the club’s continued commitment to investing in young, homegrown talent with proven international experience.

