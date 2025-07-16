Relief as FC Platinum’s Oscar Bhebhe Survives Car Accident

Sports Correspondent

FC Platinum have confirmed that midfielder Oscar “Horror” Bhebhe is recovering after being involved in a car accident on Monday morning.

Bhebhe sustained a broken arm and is currently receiving medical care at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

In a statement, the club said: “We wish to inform all stakeholders that Oscar Bhebhe was involved in a car accident earlier this morning. Fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries and is currently recovering well. We are relieved to report that the incident was not severe, and Oscar is receiving the necessary care and support.

“Our thoughts are with Oscar and his family, and we are grateful for his safety. Further updates will be provided as needed.”

This incident comes less than two weeks after the tragic death of FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda, who passed away in a separate road accident at the age of 29.

