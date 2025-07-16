Soko, ED Hold Deep Conversation | Cartoon

Soko: ED you’ve wasted 60 years on Pfungwa, I’ve invested in Pfuti! https://t.co/Hn8KhXSFAx pic.twitter.com/C1kCu1lJCO — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 16, 2025

“Pfungwa vs Pfuti: The State of the Nation

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In an alternate Zimbabwean reality where history folds onto itself, two competing philosophies—Pfungwa (thought/intellect) and Pfuti (the gun)—wage an ideological war for control over the state’s future.

Scene Breakdown:

The cartoon visually depicts President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seated on a throne-like chair made entirely of human brains—a satirical embodiment of “Pfungwa”, the Shona word for “thought” or “mind”. The label on the seat reads “Pfungwa-chair”, suggesting a deep-rooted dependence on cunning, manipulation, and psychological control in his leadership style. He is dressed in a suit and scarf bearing the Zimbabwean flag colours, reinforcing his role as head of state.

On his right stands Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in militaristic garb, firmly clutching an AK-47. He represents “Pfuti” (the gun), the militarised force that props up political power and enforces it through violence. His face is drawn in an enraged or determined expression, and his speech bubble reveals brutal intentions:

“ED, you’ve wasted 60 years on Pfungwa. I’ve invested in Pfuti. I’ll kill her kids watching.”

This chilling threat is directed at an implied enemy—Marry Mubaiwa, Chiwenga’s estranged ex-wife, of whom the VP has in real life been accused of attempting to kill her and separate her from their children. In this fictionalized narrative, Chiwenga views any pursuit of justice or thought-based strategy as weakness, opting instead for raw militarised violence.

The 1980 TV Set Reference:

To the left of the cartoon sits a vintage TV labelled 1980, displaying Robert Mugabe running into a jet labelled “Maputo List”. The caption on screen:

“ED: ‘Bob go to Moza, the whites want to kill you.’ — MARCH 1980”

This is a historical callback to the transitional period just before Zimbabwe’s independence when Mugabe fled to Mozambique. Mnangagwa, portrayed here as always pulling strings behind the scenes, is shown urging Mugabe to flee under the pretext of security. It suggests Mnangagwa has always maneuvered others through manipulation, even before power was his.

Above Mnangagwa’s head, another speech bubble (from the past?) reads:

“Soko go to Marry, she wants to kill you, kikiki get busy decapitating her.”

This is a grotesque parody of whispered advice, suggesting that Mnangagwa may have incited Chiwenga against his own wife, twisting personal conflicts into tools for political consolidation.

Underlying Themes:

Power Through Thought vs Power Through Force:

Mnangagwa represents strategic manipulation and mental games (Pfungwa), while Chiwenga represents brute enforcement and military coercion (Pfuti). The cartoon suggests their alliance is inherently unstable, driven by different philosophies. The Betrayal of Marry Mubaiwa:

Her absence from the image is powerful. She becomes the invisible victim of both systems—manipulated and brutalised in the shadows of a war between male egos and political survival. Generational Repetition of Violence:

From 1980 to 2025, the same figures remain in power, but the tools change slightly—less ideology, more brutality. The evolution is not progress, but decay masked in different costumes. Satire of Zimbabwe’s Political Elite:

The cartoon is a dark, cerebral satire of Zimbabwe’s ruling class, suggesting that for 45 years, power has only ever shifted hands among the same brains and bullets—never to the people.

The cartoon is not just a commentary on individuals. It’s a damning allegory on the Zimbabwean state: where “Pfungwa” has failed to deliver justice, and “Pfuti” thrives on destroying it—all while the nation watches, again, from a flickering black-and-white TV.

