The Hills: Where Life Meets Lifestyle

Staff Reporter-Sales for the Hills Luxury Golf Estate properties have picked amid the realization that the live, work, shop and play enclave offers the discerning investor a good return on investment.

The lifestyle ecosystem – that promises to deliver championship golf course by December 2026 is not just designed for play, but for prestige.

It is more than real estate — it is a blueprint for modern living that speaks to a new investor who values integration and secure community living.

The Hills estate is a place where the live, work, shop and play philosophy is not just a slogan but a way of life. WestProp Holding chief Mr Ken Sharpe reckons: “The estate offers more than elite sport — it is a lifestyle ecosystem”.

Harare has limited live, work, shop and play precincts making the Hills Luxury Golf Estate one of the most sought-after investments. WestProp Holdings is championing the theme at all its development sites that include Pomona City dubbed city within a city, Pokugara and Millennium Heights.

With nine villas, seven mansions and 27 townhouses in phase one and 48 apartments – buyers have only limited time before the offerings are exhausted.

Perched atop the gentle slopes just beyond the city’s hum, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate glistens like an emerald crown — a sanctuary sculpted for the discerning investor who dares to dream beyond the ordinary.

The developer has carefully chosen the designs of the buildings to be built and cut down on the number of structures to give the estate over 82 percent green spaces – making it Harare’s premium green development.

The live spaces will be decorated with sleek modern apartments, spacious family villas, and exclusive ridge-top mansions. Every home is thoughtfully designed to blend sophistication with sustainability — solar rooftops, smart home systems, and native landscaping are standard.

The work aspects of the estate include high technology co-working hubs, boutique offices all within a 15-minute walk or cycle ride within the enclave – getting rid of the early morning and evening commute.

Space for a shopping mall is set aside amid indications that top regional brands are falling over each to get trading space at the exclusive estate.

While golf is the anchor sporting activity – other disciplines like swimming, tennis, wellness spas and walking and running trails will be provided.

According to Mr Sharpe when one buys a home in the estate – that purchase is a huge investment in a self-sustaining lifestyle community whose value increases because of high demand and offers steady rental returns from golf tourism and executive tenants.

-This story was sponsored by WestProp Holdings

