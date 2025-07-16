UK Home Office Abandons Passport Visa Stickers for eVisas on Key Routes Starting 15 July 2025

LONDON – 15 July 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a major shift in immigration policy, the UK Home Office has announced that starting today, successful applicants on select work and study visa routes will no longer receive a visa vignette (sticker) in their passport. Instead, they will be issued with an eVisa only, a digital record of their immigration status that is accessible via a UKVI account.

The change applies to main applicants who submit and pay for their visa applications on or after 15 July 2025. According to the advisory issued by the Home Office to licensed sponsors, dependant applicants will still receive both a vignette and an eVisa for now.

Affected Visa Routes:

Global Business Mobility

International Sportsperson

Skilled Worker (including Health & Care)

Temporary Worker (excluding Seasonal Worker)

Requirements for Applicants:

Before travelling to the UK, successful applicants must:

Create a UKVI account

Link their current passport

Access their eVisa immediately to confirm that all details are correct

Applicants are urged to report any incorrect information as soon as possible using the Home Office’s correction portal: https://lnkd.in/eFHhvBWG

They are also encouraged to understand how to generate an eVisa share code, which will be used to prove their immigration status to employers, landlords, and public service providers.

Additional Resources:

UKVI information portal: https://www.gov.uk/evisa

Support videos: https://lnkd.in/eJqFmdUh

This development is part of the UK government’s ongoing digitisation of immigration services, aimed at streamlining border processes and improving document security.

For more updates on UK immigration changes, stay tuned to our newsroom.

