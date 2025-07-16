Zambia Moves To Solve Power Crisis

⚡ Diversifying the energy mix with solar

By Faith Zanda | Analysis | On June 30, 2025, Zambia inaugurated the 100 MW Chisamba Solar Plant, developed by PowerChina. This grid‑connected facility will supply electricity to First Quantum Minerals, freeing up local power capacity for households and businesses. It marks a major stride toward reducing dependency on hydropower and imported electricity .

In addition, a 60 MW Itimpi Solar Power Station in Kitwe, privately developed by Copperbelt Energy Corporation, has been operational since April 2024, contributing significantly to grid resilience .

🔧 Strengthening hydropower and grid infrastructure

ZESCO has also been upgrading smaller hydro facilities like the Chishimba Hydroelectric Power Station (~15 MW), rehabilitated in the 2020s to improve reliability and reduce ruptures in regional supply .

🌊 Tackling the hydropower shortfall

Chronic drought has led to low water levels in the Kariba Dam, Zambia’s main hydropower source. Reservoir levels dropped to critical lows—around 10 % usable water—which has led to rolling blackouts lasting 14–17 hours daily . ZESCO extended emergency tariffs and sought electricity imports from the Southern African Power Pool to ease the pressure .

🛠️ Responding to technical outages

In instances of unexpected system faults, ZESCO crews have acted swiftly. For example, a nationwide grid disturbance in November 2024 left miners trapped underground—but power was restored to mines within hours and to households by early morning . ZESCO is also urging improved reporting of lengthy outages to fast‑track repairs ().

📈 Economic implications and policy direction

Persistent power disruptions have hurt households and businesses alike. Drought‑induced outages drove households to rely on candles or generators, while MSMEs and manufacturers faced reduced productivity and revenue . In response, Zambia has begun expanding its energy infrastructure and embracing grid-enhancing technologies and diversified generation sources such as solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal .

✅ Outlook & next steps

✔ Solar capacity is rising: Chisamba (100 MW) and Itimpi (60 MW) projects are already active, with the Choma Solar Plant (+60 MW plus batteries) expected by late 2025 ().

✔ Hydropower reliability is improving: Rehabilitation of small hydro stations is underway, and grid-enhancing technologies are being deployed to increase resilience ().

✔ Imports remain a buffer: Electricity imports and emergency tariffs continue to fill shortfalls while domestic capacity scales up.

Zambia’s approach to resolving its electricity crisis is multi-pronged: ramping up solar energy, refurbishing hydropower infrastructure, deploying smarter grid technologies, and importing power when necessary. While drought conditions still constrain hydropower, the rapid development of renewable assets and grid improvements suggest a promising path toward greater energy security.

