Zimra Officials Arrested For Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirms the arrest of Collins Chakamavinga, a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official, and four clearing agents, Michael Makonye, Batsirai Mangoma, Zondai Bechayi, and Steven Masaraure, on allegations of fraud and violating the Customs and Excise regulations.

The agents are from Withyou Customs Clearing (Pvt) Ltd and Tayema Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

The clearing agents allegedly colluded with Revenue Officers from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to make false customs declarations and smuggle various goods into Zimbabwe via the Forbes Border Post.

ZACC intercepted two trucks with Mozambican registration, carrying and assortment of goods that had been declared as agricultural equipment.

Investigations found that Chakamavinga and Hillary Chiwamba released the trucks without inspection or scanning. Even after the trucks had been flagged and redirected for re-searching, one truck was released again without examination, and the motive is under investigation.

The financial loss to the state is still being determined.

The accused are scheduled to appear at Mutare Magistrates Court on July 16, 2025.

