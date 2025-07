Zvigananda Team Snatches Former Bosso Player

Former Highlanders defender Godfrey Makaruse has sealed a move from Scottland to Southern Region Division One outfit Bulawayo Chiefs.

Makaruse’s stint with Scottland was cut short after the club failed to register him at the start of the season, making him ineligible to compete. Now, the seasoned defender will look to revive his career with Bulawayo Chiefs as they bolster their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

