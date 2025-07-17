🔴 Tatenda Nyamapfeka UK-Based Immigration Job Scammer Exposed After Failing to Refund £31,000 for Fake COS Documents

London – 17 July 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Zimbabwean national based in the United Kingdom, Tatenda Nyamapfeka, also known as Johnson, has been exposed for orchestrating a high-value immigration scam involving the sale of non-existent Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) documents.

According to a formal agreement signed on 10 October 2024, Nyamapfeka received £31,000 from a victim for what were claimed to be valid UK COS documents to support skilled worker visa applications. However, the documents were found to be invalid, leaving the client out of pocket and with no pathway to legal employment in the UK.

🧾 The Fraud and Failed Repayments

Despite acknowledging receipt of the money and signing a repayment agreement in the presence of his wife, Cindy Nyamapfeka, and a mediator, Nyamapfeka has failed to honour the agreed repayment plan.

Key points of the agreement included:

• Initial repayment of £5,000 by 7 November 2024

• A monthly payment plan to cover the remaining £26,000, with figures to be agreed upon by 13 October 2024

• Witness oversight by Cindy Nyamapfeka

As of today, only £2,500 has been repaid, and no monthly payment plan was ever communicated. This has prompted calls for law enforcement agencies and immigration fraud investigators to act swiftly.

🗣️ Victim Speaks Out

The victim, who believed the COS would secure them a legitimate job in the UK, said:

“This has not only cost me financially, but emotionally and mentally. I was desperate to regularize my status and support my family. Now I’m left stranded and deeply betrayed.”

🚨 Community Urges Action

Observers familiar with the case expressed concern over the growing number of similar scams in the UK diaspora community:

“This case highlights how trust is being weaponized to exploit migrants. These scammers are destroying lives with impunity. It’s time for community leaders and UK authorities to treat these incidents as serious criminal offences.”

🧑‍⚖️ Legal and Criminal Consequences

Legal analysts say the case could trigger:

• A private prosecution for fraud and breach of contract

• Civil recovery action for the remaining £28,500

• Investigation by the UK Home Office and police into immigration-related fraud

Nyamapfeka’s continued silence and failure to repay as agreed has now placed him in potential legal jeopardy, with signed documents and recorded calls confirming liability.

⸻

If you or someone you know has been defrauded under similar COS schemes, report immediately to Action Fraud UK or consult an immigration solicitor.

Story developing…

